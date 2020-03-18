UK woman tests negative for coronavirus

Panaji: The state health department has sent six more samples to the laboratory of the Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai, for examination for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The samples include two of new suspected patients, who have been quarantined at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) after they showed symptoms of the dreaded virus, while the other four samples are of passengers who had travelled with the elderly woman, who has tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru.

The particular woman had returned to Bengaluru from Dubai via Goa on March 9.

A senior government official informed that the British woman, who was quarantined in GMC on March 16 has tested negative for the virus, while the reports of other four patients including two middle-aged Indian males, who have travelled from Mumbai, one young male from Norway and one elderly female from the United Kingdom are still awaited. The reports are expected by

Thursday evening.