UK election: Keith Vaz wins for eighth time

AGENCIES

LONDON

Thursday’s election was not good news for United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Theresa May, who lost her majority in the House of Commons. However, the election was good for the ten Indian-origin MPs elected in 2015, all of whom retained their seats comfortably.

The ten saw more votes cast in their favour, irrespective of whether they represented Labour or Conservative, and notwithstanding the fortunes of their parties at the national level.

A record 12 Indian-origin MPs won seats in the House of Commons after the tense election in which no party won a majority. Two Indian-origin first-timers made it to the House – Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi from Slough and Preet Kaur Gill from Birmingham Edgbaston (both Labour).

Goa-origin Keith Vaz, probably the most prominent face in British politics, returned as Labour MP for Leicester East with a crushing majority. It was for the eighth time that Vaz won an election. He saw votes in his favour rise from 29,386 in 2015 to 35,116 in 2017. Notably, Vaz is the longest-serving British-Asian MP in the UK Parliament. Vaz was first elected to the Parliament in 1987, and has been re-elected seven times since. He also served as the Minister for Europe in the Tony Blair government. Vaz is a Roman Catholic of Goan descent. Keith Vaz’s sister Valerie Vaz also won solid 25,286 votes to hold on to her Walsall South seat. In Fareham, Goa-origin Suella Fernandes, 37, also retained her seat comfortably.

International development secretary Priti Patel, 45, of Ugandan-Gujarati heritage, retained her seat in Witham, a working-class heartland, with a comfortable majority of 18,646. Agra-born Alok Sharma, 49, former minister for Asia Pacific, clung on to Reading West in a tight race against Labour, but saw his majority slashed to 2,876 from 6,650.

Rishi Sunak, 37, son-in-law of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy, was successful in Richmond in Yorkshire. He received 36,458 votes in the Richmond constituency, up from 27,744 in 2015. Shailesh Vara kept his North West Cambridgeshire seat with a majority of 18,008.

India-born Virendra Sharma also won decisively, increasing his majority to 22,090 in Ealing Southall. Lisa Nandy, a 37-year-old Bengali, was the only Asian face contesting from Wigan in Greater Manchester and she got an increased majority of 16,027. Seema Malhotra, 44, won Feltham and Heston, an area popular with Punjabis, with an increased majority of 15,603, a constituency she has held since 2011.