Uddhav and Velingkar hold talks on alliance

PANAJI: The Shiv Sena and the Goa Suraksha Manch have agreed in principle to contest 2017 assembly elections in alliance. On Saturday, the parties held a meeting discussing issues related to forging the alliance, as both the parties hold same stand on the medium of instruction issue.

Addressing a joint press conference after the meeting, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said that they would form the alliance not to defeat the BJP but to fulfil the promises the BJP had made during the 2012 assembly elections.

The BJP-led government has betrayed Goans on the MOI tangle, he said.

“We will soon announce the alliance with the Goa Suraksha Manch to contest the 2017 assembly elections. We have not yet decided on seat sharing,” he disclosed.

Thackeray held talks with rebel RSS leader Subhash Velingkar, who is at the forefront of the GSM, for forming the alliance.

The meeting was attended by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who is in-charge of the party’s Goa unit, Subhash Desai and Anand Shirodkar of the Bhartiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch.

However, state unit chief of Shiv Sena Sudip Tamankar did not attend the parleys.

When questioned whether there would be a demand for making Marathi also a state official language, Thackeray said that they have not yet decided on this matter. However, he assured that there would be no discordances that would break the alliance.

“I felt that the Shiv Sena is an experienced and politically strong party, which shares common beliefs and the same ideology, that is mother tongue should be the medium of instruction for primary schools,” said Velingkar, adding that the party has planned to fight the state polls with its full might.

Replying to a question on whether the RSS swayamsevaks would support his new party after forming alliance with Shiv Sena, Velingkar said that they have been trained in ideology and philosophy of the RSS, which has taught us that principles and thoughts are more important than an individual.

On tie-up with the MGP, Velingkar said, “We had sought alliance with the MGP and waited till September-end. But there was no response… but still we will work out details and present them to the media.”

He alleged that the BJP has cheated the BBSM and Goans on the contentious MOI issue.

“RSS swayamsevaks will never support the BJP. RSS Goa Vibhag and Goa Prant have aggressively taken up the issue of medium of instruction. My commitment was, is and will be with RSS ideology and not with any person,” Velingkar maintained.