Ucassaim villagers demand action on shops selling tobacco products

MAPUSA: The villagers of Ucassaim-Paliem-Punola have resolved to make their village tobacco free and demanded that action must be taken against shops selling tobacco products.

The Ucassaim-Paliem-Punola village panchayat held its gram sabha on Sunday which was presided by acting sarpanch Pravandhana Mayekar along with panchayat secretary Smita Parab in the presence of observer Umesh Chari.

During the meeting panchayat secretary read out a memorandum on making the village smoke and tobacco free.

In this regard a letter was received from the district tobacco control cell to adopt a resolution for tobacco free and smoke free North Goa district. The matter was placed before the gram sabha for discussion and villagers said that if any outlet is selling tobacco products it should be confiscated. Villagers demanded that there should be constant monitoring on tobacco products sold in the

village.

S Britto said, “The respective ward members should give a list of outlets selling tobacco products and the same should be shared with competent authorities for further action. Following a discussion the resolution was passed.

Karen Fernandes raised concern over the garbage fees. She said that she has six houses in Lourdes waddo and no garbage is collected by the panchayat. So why the garbage fees are being charged? she questioned. The panchas asked her to meet the sarpanch for further discussion.