UC Palolem progress to semifinal

NT NETWORK

CUNCOLIM

United Club of Palolem entered the semifinals of McDowell’s No1 Yaari Premiere Cup football tournament defeating Snow’s Football Academy, Raia 3-1 via tie-breaker at Cuncolim grounds on Thursday.

The teams played a goalless draw during the regulation time despite having some glorious goal-scoring chances.

While Snow’s Football Academy lost two easy chances, the Palolem team muffed away three clear chances from close distance — once in the first half and twice in the second.

Both the teams played a cautious game for major part of the first half as they were mostly engaged in a midfield battle, gauzing each other’s strength.

Most of the proceedings in the second session too were confined to midfield with the defence of both the sides standing tall. While Palolem’s quartet of Clemy Dias, Pralhad Velip, Hussain Pinjar and Tristan Falcao never allowed the rival forwards to have a clear look at their goal, Raia’s back-four also performed well and did not give any liberty to rival strikers to make any inroads into their territory. As such there were a few goal scoring opportunities at either end.

The goalkeepers of both the teams — Nitesh Gosavi of Palolem and Leo Colaco of Snow’s Football Academy – stayed confident throughout.

Palolem’s Terence Lobo and Yammunsab Pinjar sent some slicing passes to their strikers Chaitan Komarpant and Savelen Cardozo, but they failed to make most of their chances.

On the other hand, Snow’s FA midfield could have done a lot better with only Joyson Gaoncar and Johny D’Cruz creating some forays which however lacked the desired impact.

Snow’s striker Oilex Oliveira and Aldon Colaco were tightly marked and could do nothing to get past the strong Paolem defence.

In the resulting tie-breaker, UC Palolem proved to be better shooters scoring accurately through Yammunsab Pinjar, Clemy Dias and Sclache Cardozo. Snow’s Football Academy, Raia could find the mark only through Oilex Oliveira.

Chaitan Koparpant of United Club of Palolem team won the man-of-the match award.