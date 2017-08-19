UC Nerul win North Goa title

ANJUNA: United Club of Nerul had to wait for the tie-breaker to prove they were the best. In a closely contested North Goa final, United Club of Nerul got the better of St Anthony’s Sports Club, Siolim 4-1 via tie-breaker to claim the North Goa McDowell’s No 1 Yaari Premiere Cup inter village football tournament, organised by Anjuna Gymkhana, at Anjuna Gymkhana ground on Saturday.

Both the teams started the game on an attacking tone. United Club of Nerul had the first golden chance to surge ahead but striker Yeshwant after outpacing his markers fumbled in front of the rival goal mouth in the first minute.

After the hiccup, St Anthony’s Sports Club’s striker Joel was at the heart of the rival penalty box after picking the ball from Pusparaj’s well measured cross. Thereafter, St Anthony’s Sports Club, conjured two scoring opportunities. First, goalkeeper Siddhesh Morje comfortably collected Sahil’s shot; then came a timely save following a splendid volley from Joel in the 9th minute. St Anthony’s showed ascendancy in the remaining period of the first half but, Joel’s well executed free kick was acrobatically saved by goalkeeper Siddhesh Morje and in the 15th minute Videsh Chari well executed flag kick saw Glen miss a header with only rival goalkeeper to beat. St Anthony’s Sports Club were unlucky when striker Joel outwitted couple of defenders and rival defender Anthony thwarted him from scoring.

St Anthony’s Sports Club, Marna- Siolim continued in the same fashion as United Club of Nerul were forced to resort to desperate defending in their own half for most part. Although, United Club of Nerul attempted to catch their opponents off guard, on the counter several times, they were thwarted by an alert rival defence.

In the 55th minute, Aldrich’s floater saw Videsh Chari inside the rival penalty area fumbled. With the time running out, United Club of Nerul upped the ante and nearly found the match winner. However, Jackson’s volley was well saved by the Siolim goalkeeper.

In the tie-breaker Lincoln, Anthony, Russel and Bhavesh were on target for UC Nerul while Claudio was lone scorer for St Anthony Marna.

Vinod Palyekar, WRD Minister and Fisheries Minister, was the chief guest and gave away the prizes in the presence of Guest of Honour Suraj Shrivastava, Deputy General Manager ,Diageo, Kshitiji Shetye .Marketing Manager , Diageo and Rajnish Mishra, team leader, North Diageo.