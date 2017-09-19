UC Benaulim prevail over St Anthony’s Colva

PANAJI: United Club of Benaulim defeated St Anthony’s Sports Club, Colva 4-2 in the Goa Football Association (GFA) Third Division League match played at Dando ground, Benaulim, on Tuesday.

Stallone Fernandes opened the account for the Benaulim side while Keegan Rodrigues scored a hat-trick to give his side a comfortable lead. The Colva side trying to make a comeback scored through Francis Pauskar and Malik Torgal in the second half.

UC Benaulim played a dominating first half through skipper Vellesly Afonso playing in the midfield while Kegan Rodrigues and Jolyston Fernandes combined well upfront.

UC Benaulim had the pace and the depth in the squad and pressurised the rivals from the start and soon scored in the 10th minute through Stallone.

UC Benaulim soon scored another goal through Keegan who was in top form. Keegan headed in a corner-kick to give his side a two-goal cushion.

With the Colva side trying find a goal went all out but were unsuccessful in getting past the rival defense and in the bargain lost the ball to the Benaulim side, Jolyston sent in a through ball to Keegan who rushed past the defenders and shot in the side netting to complete his brace before the half-time whistle.

Post resumption, St Anthony’s, with the aim of making a comeback, scored through Francis Pauskar in the 61st minute before Kegan drove the final nail into the coffin in the 80th minute for UC Benaulim. Malik Torgal scored for the Colva in the 89th minute.

At Raia ground: Raitura SC defeated SCC Loutoulim 1-0. Raitura SC’s Adlear Soares scored the solitary goal early in the match to help his team grab full points.

After a dominating start Charlton Pereira of Raitura shot towards the goal the rival keeper Wilson Rebello pushed the ball which fell on to Adlear, who made no mistake to fire the ball home in the 10th minute.

SCC Loutolim tried hard to find the equaliser but their strikers fumbled time and again. In the final stages of the match, Loutolim’s Sandip Konde’s shot missed the rival net by inches.

At Navelim ground: Sporting Club Davorlim scrape past Dramapur SC 2-1.

Joel Miranda took an early lead for Davorlim while Merilo Ferrao found the equaliser for the Drampaur side in the 80th minute however the joy was short-lived as SC Davorlim soon scored the match winner in the 83rd minute through Sunny Viegas.

At Curtorim ground: St Anthoy’s SC Assolda defeated Maina SC 6-4. Agnees Vaz scored four times in the 23rd, 33rd, 50th and 88th minutes respectively while Joel Fernandes netted a brace to take the goal tally to 6 for St Anthony’s SC.

Gnevito Lima, Joy Hilario, Welson Fernandes and Fneely Hilario scored a goal each for Maina SC.

At Chapora ground: FC Siolim humiliated Sai Avtar SC 10-1. Siddhanth Shirodkar, Nashan Noronha and Sudhin Shirodkar scored a hat-trick each. Kashiram Pomburpekar also added his name to the scorers list. Alrich Dsouza scored a consolation goal for Sai Avatar.