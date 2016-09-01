UB Palolem hold Curtorim Gym; Sarzora wallop SWC Zaino 7-0

SAO JOSE DE AREAL: Curtorim Gymkhana and United Boys of Palolem played out a 2-2 draw in the GFA under-14 football league match played at Sao Jose de Areal grounds on Friday.

Curtorim Gymkhana began the match with an aggressive offence and even as they came very close in finding the mark, they could not beat United Boys of Palolem keeper Mohammad M who made some good saves.

Curtorim Gymkhana were consistent in their attacking and went into the lead when Dever Godinho sped down the right flank, after dodging two rival defenders and scored to put Curtorim ahead. Dever Godinho completed his brace in 48th minute.

United Boys equalised through Kamaluddin Kamble (43rd minute) and S Kamble (46th minute).

Meanwhile, Sarzora SC hammered Sports Welfare Club, Zaino 7-0 in the match played at astro turf ground, Fatorda.

In the other match played at Dando ground Benaulim, Betalbatim SC and Verna SC split points by playing a goalless draw.