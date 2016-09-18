UAE, Iran share spoils in 1-1 draw

nt network

fatorda

United Arab Emirates and Islamic State of Iran were involved in a 1-1 stalemate at Nehru stadium, Fatorda on Sunday.

After a goalless first half, the teams managed to share a goal each in the second half with Alireza Asadabadi giving Iran the lead and UAE restoring parity through Abed Alazez Dawod.

Iran looked threatening right from the start and made several goal-bound moves. But the strong UAE defence, marshalled by Sanad Essa and Co refused to crack under any pressure.

Their goalkeeper Alhareth Salem made two great saves inside the first fifteen minutes of play, as he leapt high to pluck long tries off Mohamad Ghaderi and Allayar Sayyad.

UAE citadel almost fell in the 27th minute of play following a flagkick as Iran’s defender Sultan Saeed smartly floated the ball right into the rival goalmouth from where medio Majid Rashid rose high and headed strongly, but the ball hit the post and came back into play.

Iran continued with their flawless passes and took the ball deep inside the UAE territory where they had counter rival’s ever-stubborn defence who refused to crack under any circumstances. UAE made a counter offensive a few minutes before breather which saw striker Abed Alazez Davod sending a 30-yard hard shot which flew over the bar without threatening Iran’s keeper Meraj Esmaeili as he coolly watched the ball ballooning over the bar.

The second half began with a bang as both the teams scored within ten minutes of play. It was Iran who went into the lead in the 49th minute of play through substitute Alireza Asadabadi who scored a great goal off a neat pass from Amir Khodamoradi.

Iran’s joy was short lived as within the next two minutes of play, UAE retaliated and levelled the score through Abed Alazez Dawod who after collecting a loose ball sent a rasping shot from 25 yards piercing Iran’s strong defence that had made a strong wall on the top of the box, and in the process also kept their keeper guessing as the ball sailed into the nets.