Twofold joys for St Xavier’s Chemistry dept

The Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) departments of chemistry of St Xavier’s College, Mapusa organised a talk on ‘Supramolecular Chemistry: Functional Structure on the Nanoscale’ to inaugurate the Chemistry Club of the UG department and celebrate the decennial year of the PG department. The speaker for the event was UGC professor at Goa University, Sheshanath Bhosale.

In his address head of UG department of chemistry, Teotone Vaz highlighted the department’s activities and achievements and announced plans for the academic year. PG course coordinator, Mamata Prabhugaonkar traced the evolution of the PG department and stressed on the laurels brought by students at various levels. Principal, Jeronimo D’Silva emphasised the importance of educational trips and talks. He invited students to participate actively in the college events.

Bhosale spoke on the importance of “doing things, being innovative and looking ahead into the future”. He spoke about various molecules with fascinating structures such as flowers and worms, which he synthesised over the years. He then advised students to be “passionate about the subject and willing to work with people who will help them grow”.

The occasion also saw the release of the departmental newsletter ‘Catalyst’.