Two-wheeler users account for 65% of Goa’s road fatalities

AMRESH PARAB | NT

PANAJI

Riders and pillion riders are the most to die in road accidents that occur on Goa roads, as the data compiled by the transport research wing of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has revealed that over 60 per cent among the dead are two-wheeler users.

As per statistics from 2014 to 2015, over 64 per cent of those killed in road accidents in Goa were two-wheeler users (rider/pillion). In 2014, out of the 290 who died in road accidents, 189 were two-wheeler users, while in the year 2015, 311 had died of accidents of which 200 were two-wheeler users.

Similar was the situation in 2012 and 2013 wherein over 60 per cent of those killed in road accidents were two-wheeler users. In 2012, out of the 292 who died in accidents, 182 were two-wheeler users while in 2013, out of 266 who died, 161 were two-wheeler users.

According to police, the majority of those killed among two-wheeler users appear to be the riders. A senior police officer said that there are a number of reasons. However, over-speeding is one of the most common causes for road accidents.

Statistics reveal that in 2014, a total of 4,229 accidents had occurred in which 290 persons had died while 1,879 were injured. Incidentally, majority of the accidents were due to over-speeding, as 3,148 accidents occurred owing to exceeding the lawful speed in which 217 persons were killed and 1,281 injured. Similarly, in 2015, 4,338 accidents had occurred killing 311 persons and injuring 2,055. Out of this, 3,060 accidents had occurred due to over-speeding wherein 217 were killed and 1,338 injured.

According to the police, there are other reasons too for road accidents and they include rash and negligent driving, overtaking from the wrong side and at wrong place, cutting in sharply after overtaking, mechanical breakdown, not keeping safe distance between vehicles, faulty road engineering and inadequate road signs. Police say that it is the collective responsibility of everyone that would help reduce/control road accidents and fatalities arising out of it.

