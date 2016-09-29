Two pimps arrested in online prostitution racket in Porvorim

PANAJI: Porvorim police claimed to have busted an online prostitution racket after they arrested two pimps and rescued two victim girls during a raid in Porvorim. Police are on the lookout for the main accused, a woman who was allegedly running the prostitution racket.

Amritlal Rawat native of Uttar Pradesh and Sunandokishore Giri from Orissa, both of them presently residing at Naikawado, Calangute have been arrested informed Porvorim PI Jivba Dalvi. This is the fourth case of prostitution registered by Porvorim police in the last six months

The victim girls are native of West Bengal and have been sent to state run protective home at Merces, police said.

Police claimed that the king pin of the sex racket is a lady called ‘Neha’ from Uttar Pradesh. Police have managed to ascertain the identity of Neha based on the victim girl’s disclosure.

Explaining the modus operandi police said that after meeting the prospective clients, the victim girls were asked to collect the money. The deal was fixed by ‘Neha’ and later the victim girls had to deposit 50 percent of the amount in a bank account of the accused, ‘Neha’. The main accused ‘Neha’ never came into the picture as she finalised the deal over the phone, informed police. The bank account has been frozen, informed police.

Based on the number published on a website, police contacted the pimps and later a trap was laid that led to the arrest of two accused while two victim girls were rescued. The raid was conducted at Chogm road, Porvorim on late Wednesday night informed police. The money asked was around Rs 36,000.

Police have attached a car which was used to transport the victim girls and five mobile phones in connection with the case.