Two minor girls raped in Salcete

MARGAO : In separate cases, two minor girls were raped in Salcete on Tuesday and Wednesday. Maina-Curtorim police have arrested the two accused for rape and lodged them in custody.

In the first case, a seven-year-old girl was raped by her uncle while in the second case a 15-year-old girl was raped by her boyfriend, said police. According to Maina-Curtorim police, the seven-year-old girl was raped by her uncle who is a school dropout at her residence. Police said that no one was at home on February 22 when the said incident took place. Police informed that the victim’s mother had taken her son for vaccination in a nearby area when the accused entered their house and raped the girl between 11 am to 11.30 am. Police said that based on the complaint lodged at the police station and PSI Alvito Rodrigues registered a case and arrested the accused.

In the second case reported in a village in Salcete, Maina-Curtorim police have arrested one Ajay Tankaker, a young boy. He was working in a hotel, said police. Police said that he is arrested and lodged in custody. According to Maina-Curtorim police, the 15-year-old minor girl was raped on a beach in the coastal belt of Salcete. Police said that she was studying in Class IX and was friendly with the accused.

According to police investigation, the accused took her on his scooter to coastal belt on February 21 and raped her. The accused is from Rumdamol-Davorlim. Based on the complaint, police conducted investigation and arrested Ajay.

Police said that the victims as well as the two accused have been medically examined and a report is awaited from Goa Medical College (GMC) Bambolim, Hospital.