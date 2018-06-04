Two injured in truck-car collision in Ponda

PONDA: In an accident, involving Alto car and tipper truck that was reported along Ponda-Belgaum bypass road at Warkhande, Ponda on Sunday, two persons were injured.

The vehicles collided with one another near sports complex junction at Warkhande.

The injured are identified as Hemali Desai (25), a resident of Khadpabandh, Ponda and Abhijit Prabhugaonkar (26), a resident of St Inez, Panaji. Both the injured are admitted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC), Bambolim for treatment.

According to the Ponda police, the incident occurred at around 10 am, when Abhijit and Hemali were proceeding towards Naga Masjid from Warkande in an Alto car.

As they reached the junction, the tipper truck proceeding towards Farmagudi from Curti dashed against the car.

The impact of the accident was such that the car got mangled and occupants sustained injuries.

As per the witnesses, both the occupants of the car got trapped in the vehicle and locals gathered at the spot, rescued them.

In this matter, the police have detained driver of the truck and registered a case of accident. Further investigation is under progress.

Hawaldar Vinodh Salunke is investigating the case. NT