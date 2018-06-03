Two hospitals de-empanelled from DDSSY

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Two private hospitals from north Goa have been de-empanelled from the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY), a cashless health insurance scheme of the state government, after they were allegedly found ‘overcharging’ patients.

Sources in the government said that a lot of complaints were received from people including senior citizens that a hospital in Porvorim and another one in Mapusa were charging money in addition to the prescribed rates from patients, who were visiting these hospitals for the services of dialysis and surgery procedures.

“These hospitals were asking for a hike for the different procedures which they were carrying out under DDSSY. The hike was denied by the government. They, thereafter, started charging extra fees from the patients. Apart from that, there were also a lot of complaints from patients that the services offered by the hospitals were poor,” sources said.

The sources further said that the third-party administrator (TPA) of the DDSSY scheme was told to inquire into the complaints and it was found that the hospitals had violated certain terms and conditions of the Memorandum of Understanding, which was signed for empanelling them under the scheme, by charging extra amount other than the packaged amount prescribed under the DDSSY

scheme.

“The final decision on de-empanelling these two hospitals was taken by the TPA in consultation with the government,” the sources added.

The sources said that private hospitals are not entitled to charge extra money, except if patients opt for upgraded facility i.e. from a common ward to a private room.

When contacted, DDSSY consultant Dr Balkrishna Pai confirmed that two hospitals have been de-empanelled from DDSSY.

The government has warned the private hospitals and has said that if similar violations are found, then hospitals will be given similar punishment like in this case.