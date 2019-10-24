Two govt websites hacked

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The official websites of the department of education and the department of official language were pulled down on Wednesday evening after they were hacked and linked to porn sites.

Both the websites namely http://www.education.goa.gov.in/ and https://www.dol.goa.gov.in/ have been taken down after it was found that both these websites had links connecting them to pornographic websites.

On clicking the Aadhaar image at the bottom of the respective website pages visitors were taken to external website with pornographic content.

The hacking of the websites came to light when security researcher, who goes by the name ‘Elliot Alderson’ pointed it out on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

“During an investigation I found the website aadharcarduidai.in. An #Aadhaar related website? Not at all! This is a porn website,” tweeted Elliot Alderson, further stating in another tweet, “The funniest part is you can access this website through a #Indian governmental website. Go to dol.goa.gov.in -> Click on the Aadhaar logo at the bottom, or go to education.goa.gov.in -> Click on the Aadhaar logo at the bottom”

Incidentally, the porn link has been there on the two official government websites since February 2019.

It is learnt that the development of both these websites was done by external empanelled agencies.