Two crosses desecrated at Loutolim

MARGAO: Continuing with their nefarious activities to disturb communal peace in the state, miscreants desecrated two holy crosses in the wee hour of Thursday at Loutolim in Salcete taluka – one at Vanxem and another at Carvota.

The desecrations at Loutolim reportedly took place between 4.30 am and 5 am.

The holy cross at Vanxem was damaged and shards of ceramic tiles were found lying around it.

The holy cross located near the Ana Maria restaurant at Carvota was vandalised. The miscreants dismantled the cross from the plinth and threw it into a nearby nullah.

The cross was salvaged by a villager at around 8 am.

Tony Caldeira, a local bread seller (poder), claimed that he saw the Vanxem cross being intact when he passed by the area at around 4.30 am.

“I saw the cross was intact when I passed by the area to deliver breads to the health centre. When I travelled back at around 5 am, I found the cross desecrated. This incident must have occurred between 4.30 am to 5 am,’’ he said adding that he saw a police jeep near the Loutolim health centre at 4.30 am.

Albert Pinheiro, who lives near the Vanxem cross, said, “I was awake till 1.30 am. I did not hear any sound. It must have been done between 4.30 am to 6 am.”

“The desecrations have been an attempt to create communal tension. But Christian community is a tolerant community. We, however, ask the police to investigate the case thoroughly,’’ said Pinheiro, who first informed the police about the desecration.

DGP Dr Muktesh Chander, SP (crime branch) Karthik Kashyap, South Goa superintendent of police Arvind Gawas and other police personnel rushed to the village to take stock of the situation.

The police conducted the panchanama and checked footages of CCTVs installed at four private residences, including the Big Foot, to get clues, If any. But the blur footages failed to show any person.

Fingerprint experts have lifted samples from the sites.

Speaking to media persons in Margao, Kashyap admitted that the desecrations have been a big challenge for them.

“All of us are pulling in all resources. We are working on all possible theories, angles and directions. We have got some leads and clues in the cases. Very soon culprits will be arrested,’’ he said after holding a meeting for almost 45 minutes with local CID officials at the Margao office.

He however added, “There are thousands of religious structures in Goa. Humanly it is not possible to keep a policeman at every spot. We have to come together for it.”

When asked whether there has been any progress in investigations in desecration cases reported recently, Kashyap said, “We are working on it.”

Gawas also said the police are tirelessly working to arrest the culprits.

Four IRB platoons have been deployed at various places in South Goa — Margao, Maina-Curtorim, Quepem and Curchorem.

“There are 38 nakabandi points, 64 foot-points and picket points. We are trying our best despite there being shortage of police personnel,’’ he said.

Some Opposition politicians, including GPCC president Shantaram Naik and Jose Philip D Souza of the NCP, visited the spots in the village, and demanded a thorough police probe in the desecrations.

Condemning the vandalisation of the holy crosses, local MLA Wilfred D’Sa said, “This is an open challenge thrown to the police… They should accept the challenge and investigate the cases. I hope the Chief Minister, who has been out of the country at the moment, will restore the security to the community. I will raise the issue in the assembly.’’

With the desecration of these two holy crosses at Loutolim, the number of vandalised crosses rose to 12. Besides, a nandi idol and a Tulsi vrindavan in a temple at Calcondem, Margao were also desecrated.

Earlier this week, the cemetery of Guardian Angel Church, Curchorem, was also vandalised, where 45 crosses, plaques and niches were damaged.