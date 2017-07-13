Friday , 14 July 2017
Two crosses desecrated at Loutolim

MARGAO: Continuing with their nefarious activities  to disturb communal peace  in the state, miscreants desecrated two  holy  crosses in the wee hour of Thursday at Loutolim in Salcete taluka –  one at  Vanxem and another at Carvota.

The desecrations at Loutolim reportedly took place between 4.30 am and 5 am.

The holy cross at Vanxem was damaged and shards of ceramic tiles were found lying around it.

The holy cross located near the Ana Maria restaurant at Carvota was vandalised.  The miscreants dismantled  the cross from the plinth and threw it into a nearby nullah.

The cross was salvaged by a villager at around 8 am.

Tony Caldeira, a local bread seller (poder), claimed that he saw the Vanxem cross being intact when he passed by the area at around 4.30 am.

“I saw the cross was intact when I passed by the area to deliver breads to the health centre.  When I travelled back at around 5 am, I found   the cross desecrated. This incident must have occurred  between 4.30 am to 5 am,’’ he said adding that he saw a police jeep near the Loutolim health centre at 4.30 am.

Albert Pinheiro, who lives near the Vanxem cross, said, “I was awake till 1.30 am. I did not hear any sound.  It must have been done between 4.30 am to 6 am.”

“The desecrations have been an attempt to create communal tension. But Christian community is a tolerant   community. We, however, ask the police to investigate the case thoroughly,’’ said Pinheiro, who first informed the police about the desecration.

DGP Dr Muktesh Chander, SP (crime branch) Karthik Kashyap, South Goa superintendent of police Arvind Gawas and other police personnel rushed to the village to take stock of the situation.

The police   conducted the panchanama and checked footages of CCTVs installed at   four private residences, including the  Big Foot,  to get clues, If any.   But the blur footages failed to show any person.

Fingerprint  experts  have lifted  samples from the sites.

Speaking to media persons in  Margao, Kashyap  admitted that the desecrations have  been  a big challenge for them.

“All of us are pulling in all resources. We are working  on all possible  theories, angles and directions. We have got some leads and clues in the cases. Very soon culprits will be arrested,’’ he said after holding a meeting for almost 45 minutes with  local  CID officials at the Margao office.

He however added, “There are thousands of religious structures  in Goa. Humanly it is not possible to  keep a  policeman at every spot. We have to come together for it.”

When asked whether there has  been any progress in investigations in  desecration cases reported recently, Kashyap said, “We are working on it.”

Gawas also said  the police are  tirelessly  working to  arrest the  culprits.

Four  IRB platoons have been deployed at various places  in South Goa — Margao, Maina-Curtorim, Quepem and  Curchorem.

“There are  38  nakabandi points,  64  foot-points and  picket  points. We are  trying our best despite there being shortage of police personnel,’’ he said.

Some Opposition politicians, including  GPCC president Shantaram Naik and  Jose Philip D Souza of the NCP, visited the spots in the village, and demanded  a thorough  police probe in the desecrations.

Condemning the vandalisation of the holy crosses, local MLA Wilfred D’Sa said,  “This is an open challenge thrown to the police…  They should accept the challenge  and  investigate the cases.  I  hope   the Chief Minister,  who has been out of the country  at the moment, will  restore the security to the community. I will raise the issue in the assembly.’’

With the desecration of  these two  holy crosses at Loutolim, the  number of  vandalised   crosses  rose to  12. Besides, a nandi idol and   a Tulsi vrindavan in   a temple  at Calcondem, Margao were also desecrated.

Earlier this week, the cemetery of Guardian Angel Church, Curchorem, was also vandalised, where  45  crosses, plaques and niches were damaged.

