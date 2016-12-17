Two cops, ‘activist’ held for robbery of over Rs 10 lakh in new notes

NT NETWORK

CALANGUTE

The Calangute police on Saturday arrested two police personnel and a self-proclaimed activist in connection with a robbery of over Rs 10 lakh in new notes.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Gadekar, an ‘activist’ from Mapusa, police hawaldar Keshav Naik and police constable Mahendra Mandrekar.

Both the policemen have been suspended, a senior police officer said adding that two more accused are wanted in the case, one among them could be a policeman.

The police arrested Deepak, who is president of an NGO called ‘central anti-corruption’, for snatching a bag containing Rs 10.20 lakh in new notes.

The money bag belonged to one Kartik Kotian from Mangalore who wanted to exchange his new notes for the demonetised notes, as he had been assured that he would get extra Rs 6 lakh for the exchange.

The Calangute police said that a complaint was filed by Kartik claiming that he was robbed of Rs 10.20 lakh by Deepak on December 1.

Kartik had been told by his friend – Victor Fernandes of Siolim – that he would make good money in exchanging notes.

Kartik had been assured that he would get additional Rs 6 lakh in the demonetised notes for exchanging his Rs 10.20 lakh in new notes.

On December 1, Karthik and Victor came to La Calypso, Baga with Rs 10.20 lakh in new notes for exchanging them with Deepak, who had promised to pay them Rs 16 lakh in old notes in return.

Deepak had been waiting there in a Swift car at around 8 pm. At the same time, his two accomplices had been standing by on a scooter.

When Kartik and Victor approached Deepak with the money bag, Deepak suddenly snatched it and took to his heels.

Deepak’s two accomplices tried to push Kartik and Victor into the car in an attempt to kidnap them. However, they thwarted the kidnap bid.

Kartik in his complaint said that after the incident he and Victor had been in touch with Deepak for same days as he had promised to return the robbed money. But Deepak never kept his word, and hence on Saturday Kartik filed the police complaint.

Based on the complaint, Deepak was arrested by the Calangute police and a case was registered for dacoity and criminal conspiracy under Section 395, and 120 ( B) of the IPC.

Investigating officer PSI Mangesh Volvoikar is probing the case.