Two college students die in fatal crash at Assagao

MAPUSA: Two youngsters were killed and two others were injured when the car in which they were travelling rammed into the compound gate of a house located at Assagao in the wee hours of Sunday.

The four youngsters – two boys and two girls and aged between 19-21 years – were college students.

The Anjuna police said the four youngsters – Ethan Viegas of Alto Porvorim; Lee Ann Rocha from Calangute; Lioney Pereira, a resident of Ribandar and Zahid Shaikh of Mapusa – were returning from Candolim after attending a birthday party and were travelling towards Assagao around 3 am on Sunday in a car bearing registration number GA-05-B-3532.

Ethan was driving the car and Zahid was sitting next to him. Lee Ann and Lioney were seating on the back seat. When the car was travelling on the slope at Sautawado Assagao, Ethan lost control over the vehicle. The car rammed into the compound gate of a house situated by the side of the road. Ethan died on the spot after the self-accident, while other three sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the North Goa district hospital in a 108 ambulance.

The impact of the car crash caused extensive damages to the gate and the front side of the vehicle.

Doctors at the district hospital declared Ethan ‘brought dead’ and referred Zahid and Lee Ann, who had sustained grievous injuries, to the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim.

Lee Ann succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the GMC, while Zahid is under treatment and will be operated upon for leg injuries, the police said.

Lioney was discharged after being treated for injuries.

The body of Lee Ann Rocha was handed over to the family after postmortem was conducted on Sunday, while the body of Ethan will be handed over to the family after postmortem is done.

The college students were travelling after attending the birthday party of Lee Ann Rocha. They were travelling on Assagao-Anjuna road towards Ethan’s parked bike. But before they could reach the spot, the car met with the self-accident, sources said.

The Mapusa fire services was informed of the accident. Its team rushed to the accident site and extricated the trapped driver.

The Anjuna police conducted panchanama and registered a case of accident.