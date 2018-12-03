Twin accolades for Mukta Opticians

Team B&C | NT

Goan eyewear retail chain, Mukta Opticians, bagged two national level awards. The eye care retailer bagged Zeiss You & Eye Award 2018 for the best CSR initiative and excellence in clinical support. Mukta Opticians was also the runner up in the best marketing initiative category.

“The vision to provide best quality eye care service has been our hallmark,” said proprietor Kishor Sarsolker. He added, “Our stores have been successful in providing best quality vision to customers.”

The retail chain does its CSR thorough Mukta Drishti Foundation which has been conducting eye care camps and awareness for diabetes retinopathy and especially for senior citizens. The camps are conducted in all villages and also some part of Maharashtra and Karnataka in collaboration with NGOs, locals, corporate and collaborative camps with the dedicated professional ophthalmic team .

Besides, Mukta Opticians also operate a fully functional mobile eye clinic with latest technology to reach out to remote villages and have been organizing free eye care camps since 2009. Conducting more than 700 camps, the eyewear retailer has done eye screening for over one lakh people and provided spectacles to more than 35,000 people identified with the need.