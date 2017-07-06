Tutor arrested for raping minor student

PANAJI: The Panaji women’s police station Thursday arrested a 22-year-old private tutor on charges of allegedly raping a student, a minor girl.

Police has identified the accused as Mufit Khan, a resident of St Cruz. Khan was teaching mathematics at a private coaching class where the victim, a Class 8 student, had also enrolled. The coaching classes were conducted in a building located on the outskirts of the city.

The incident of alleged rape occurred in May, police said referring to a complaint lodged by the parents of the victim girl.

Police said that sometime back, family members of the victim got suspicious after they came to know of the messages and photographs exchanged through mobile phones between the girl and the accused. Finally, the victim revealed everything after the family members enquired with her.

The victim and the accused have been referred to the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim for medical examination. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Goa Children’s Act.