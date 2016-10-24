Turn ‘On’ the festive mode

SHERAS FERNANDES| NT BUZZ

Diwali is one of the biggest festivals celebrated with great zeal, enthusiasm and happiness across India. The festival of lights has colourful fireworks brightening up the dark skies at night all through the festivities.

While Diwali symbolises the victory of good over evil, people light ‘diyas’ and candles to dispel the darkness. The other important aspect of the festival is sending gifts to near and dear ones, as a token of love. In Goa most preparations begin well in advance with the ladies of the house preparing delicacies while the men folk get busy with requirements for other decorations including the lanterns. Similarly, children aren’t left out of the gearing up; they take great pride in getting themselves involved in making the best narkasur they can.

Making of Narkasur

Legend tells us that the demon king, narkasur who was troubling the local inhabitants of a region was killed by Lord Krishna to free the people of their misery a day before Diwali. Hence this festival marks the victory of good over evil and families light diyas to dispel darkness. These days young boys are busy preparing an effigy of narkasur which is burnt in the wee hours of Diwali moring. Maddin Sports Club based in Caranzalem have been making effigy of narkasur for the past 25 years. They believe they have set the benchmark of making the largest narkasur effigy in Caranzalem. The team members speaking about how they initially started making narkasur effigy tell us that they began by using hay and later switched to bamboo over time. Not so long ago, the group now follows the trend of having a frame structure made of metal. The group has 16 odd members who voluntarily help in making the demon. “Such festivals unite the ward members who come together to contribute in making the festival a success,” says Yadu Shirvoikar, a senior member who has been making narkasur effigies for the last 25 years. Another highlight of the narkasur effigy made by the Maddin Sports Club is that they use an eco-friendly material like paper, cloth, etc.

Similarly many narkasur effigies are made across Goa, for any task to be successful it is important for a group to discuss for the best ideas. “First and foremost we first plan on how we are going to make the narkasur’s look, secondly we focus on the most important part —expenditure which is looked after by the members,” says Tukaram Gawas from Amona who has been helping in making the narkasur every year. This year too the group of around 10 to 15 members are making a narkasur 15 feet in height. Although making a narkasur requires a lot of money the group draws an estimate amount well in advance and hence all the members contribute accordingly.

Diwali preparations in Goa

Festivals are a reason for families to come together. After Ganesh Chaturthi, most families prepare and enjoy the festival of Diwali together. There are still a number of joint families in Goa that celebrate Diwali the traditional way. The members of the family too set aside tasks like making the narkasur and the lanterns which they have to finish before Diwali.

Houses are illuminated with diyas and the entrances decorated with colourful rangolis. It is a riot when families come together to prepare for a festival, with women planning the menu and allotting tasks, men and children involved with the decor aspect. Ashwini Naik from Ponda lives in a joint family who celebrate Diwali in the traditional way says: “The preparations start well in advance as each member in the family is allotted with certain task that they have to complete before Diwali.” Her uncle does most of the Diwali shopping. Interestingly the siblings in Ashwini’s family are allotted with a demarcated area, like the balcony or the corridor, to be lit up with diyas. This we are told is done so that no fights occur among the children.

The Naik family has been making the narkasur for some years now. This is done because of the enthusiasm and interest of the youngsters. They contribute their time, ideas and efforts into making of the narkasur. Despite having a busy schedule the members of the family manage to spare time in preparing for the celebration with the shopping beginning five to six days prior to the festival. It’s a combined effort wherein the expenditure is met by either using up their own pocket money or resorting to their parents’ help. “Traditional delicacies like besan ladoo, chakri, chivda and karanja are prepared two or three days prior to the festival to enjoy the festival to the fullest,” says Ashwini, who feels a sense of pride that her family hasn’t fallen prey to shortcut methods or commercialisation of celebrating festivals.

On Diwali day they prepare traditional poha or fov which is made from jaggery and milk.

She also mentions here that the ladies in the family actually take trouble to wear the nine yards traditional ‘nauvari saree’ on the day of Diwali.

“The ladies in the family get together to make delicacies like many types Diwali is also a time when families unite to spend quality time with each other at their ancestral home. With joint families splitting into smaller nuclear families, festivals like these foster an opportunity to meet and be together. “This is the time wherein the whole family meets and spends time together at our ancestral house at Mangueshi, Ponda,” says Sandhya Samant from Margao who visits her ancestral house for Diwali as she believes that such festivals strengthen the family bond.

Laxmi Puja is a ritual performed on Diwali to seek blessings from the Goddess of wealth. It consists of an intricate ritual using grains, leaves, coins, and idols to prepare a ceremony. One essential before the puja is a clean and tidy house illuminated with diyas to welcome Goddess Laxmi and drive away evil spirits. Rangolis are drawn at the entrance so that evil forces trying to enter the house are kept away. Few days before Diwali, houses, buildings, shops and temples are cleaned, white-washed and decorated with picture of gods and goddess, and flowers. “Most of the cleaning work is done for Chaturthi hence there is no much cleaning work that is to be done for Diwali,” says Pratiksha Pednekar from Bicholim.

With the festival round the corner preparations are moving at a fast pace with families preparing delicacies to welcome their guests and in the making of lantern. The task to complete the narkasur before the deadline has pushed youth and ward members to spend sleepless nights. Besides this is among the few festivals that unite people fostering them to spend time together.