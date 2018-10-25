Turmoil in BJP over bid to isolate Parsekar, Arlekar, Mandrekar

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The alleged efforts being made by Goa unit president of the Bharatiya Janta Party Vinay Tendulkar to isolate those senior state leaders of the party who had opposed the recent entry of two former Congressmen in the BJP, have created internal turmoil in the party, with the demand for replacement of Tendulkar with a cadre-based BJP leader gaining momentum.

Senior local leaders of the BJP like Laxmikant Parsekar, Rajendra Arlekar and Dayanand Mandrekar were not intimated about the meeting of the state BJP office-bearers held in the city on Wednesday.

This act was seriously viewed by these leaders, especially as they are the members of the state BJP core committee, the supreme body of the party in the state, and have access to any and every meeting convened by the local unit of the party.

It is learnt from reliable informants that Arlekar somehow received the information about the meeting from non-party sources and rushed to attend the same.

However, Parsekar and Mandrekar had no knowledge about the meeting, and hence could not participate in it.

It is further learnt that the national leadership of the party will soon be made aware about the isolation of the senior state BJP leaders, with the possibility of a split in the local BJP unit, if such “conspiracies” continue in the near future.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Parsekar said that he was neither informed nor invited for this meeting.

“They must have organised the meeting in such a way that I would not be able to attend it,” he added.

Parsekar said that had he been invited for the meeting, he would have kept aside all his works and attended it.

“I cannot place myself apart from my party,” he added.

Mandrekar told this daily that he was not invited for the meeting. “How could I attend the meeting if I was not intimated about it,” he questioned.

Tendulkar stated that he cannot say anything about disciplinary action to be taken against Parsekar for using abusive language against himself, party’s national president Amit Shah and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

“I have already sent the related report to the party’s national leadership, and would not like to discuss it further,” he informed, maintaining, “I don’t want to speak anything else on Parsekar, I don’t want to do any ‘time-pass’,” he added.

The state BJP chief also said that the meeting held at the BJP office discussed the forthcoming Lok Sabha election as well as the state assembly by-polls in Shiroda and Mandrem constituencies, besides strengthening the party’s organisational structure in the state.

“The meeting did not have any discussion as regards the current political situation in Goa, including the leadership change,” he concluded.