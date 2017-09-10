Tuning in to Lemon Grass

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

Sounds of acoustic strings, mild strumming of a mandolin and a melodious voice often attracts Sunday guests to Big Foot, Loutolim. This is the performance of the band that calls itself ‘Lemon Grass’. Three youngsters – Sylvester Dawson, Anand Lobo, and Cecelia Dawson got together in 2015 to form this band that apart from music shows goes around performing on streets.

Sylvester – the guitarist and singer tells us that ‘Lemon Grass’ began way back in 2010 when he had moved to Hyderabad. “Cecelia is my sister. Back then, we and another Keyboardist Rohit Sebastian formed a band and named it ‘Lemon Grass’. Later, when Rohit moved to Mumbai, the band fell apart. Then I met Anand at a concert and realised we shared interests, and thus we resumed with our band in 2014. We began performing in Goa and Cecelia joined us in 2015,” says Sylvester.

The name ‘Lemon Grass’ was chosen to create a unique identity. “I wanted a name that was never used before by any music band. I don’t know how this name struck me, but since it sounded new and appealing, I went on with it and nobody complained, hence we continued with it,” says Sylvester. Currently, band performs at places like The Chikoo Tree, Margao; and Oak Barrel, Panaji. In November, they will perform at Pop-up Bazaar, Green Amaze, Gogol.

Apart from busking together, Sylvester is a guitar tutor; Anand is a guide at Parvatibai Chowgule College, Margao, while Cecilia immerses in her love for cooking. Anand says: “Over the last two months I’ve been aiding the Sound Engineering course at Parvatibai Chowgule College, Margao.” He plays the mandolin and the viola. Sylvester adds: “I love to play guitar, but honestly I have the knack of picking up any instrument especially string. I have tried the flute, and I know a little of keyboard.”

The band is linked to Natural Streets for Performing Arts (NSPA) that promotes street art. Anand who introduced this organisation to his mates, shares: “I approached one participant who was playing at a live show in Panaji. He told me that his wife, Hazel Dias, had just begun working with NSPA in Goa in 2015. NSPA was started by a Goan in Mumbai, they promote street art specifically music. That got me interested in NSPA and I spoke to my team who readily agreed to experiment.”

All three express their joy of performing on street, Sylvester says: “The fun part with street performance is that you have passersby. If they like your performance, they stop and see. This happened at Big Foot, Loutolim once, when we were playing our song and one old couple started jiving in front of us which motivated us to perform better.” ‘Lemon Grass’ have experienced performing on the Goan streets such as KTC bus stand, Panaji; Big Foot, Loutolim; Garcia de Orta, Panaji; Mall de Goa, Porvorim, and even at Hospicio Hospital, Margao which they describe as their unique experience.

Anand further says that NSPA gave him a way to get back into electronics. “In Mumbai, you need to have permission to use amplified sound, which is not an issue abroad. In Goa, there is no such rule so I decided to buy speakers and carry it for street performances. I then built my own speakers that we carry to perform on streets now.”

The band members however do not appreciate interruptions from the public. “Unfortunately, the new concept of street performance in Goa also allows for a lot of silly disturbances. Many a times, when we are performing people come and ask us curious questions about who we are and what are we playing music for, and they interrupt while we sing, which is absolutely silly. How are we supposed to answer in the middle of our performance? They need to wait for us to finish and answer their queries,” says Sylvester.

The response from listeners, they say is good and positive. Cecelia adds that there are certain inconveniences caused for live performers. “Our music style is soft and acoustic. Once when I was singing, I couldn’t even hear my voice because someone in the audience was shouting loudly. It is sad how people sometimes do not bother about live music and scream around.” However, Sylvester adds that they don’t mind when people are having a good time because somehow listeners enjoy their song.

‘Lemon Grass’ believes that smaller bands with dedicated members is just right as it provides scope for each performer in a band to hone their skills and get creative, however they are definitely open if talented artists want to collaborate. “‘Lemon Grass’ aims for a symbiotic unity with people, locals and foreigners; music is fun, entertainment and happiness. We add more to our listeners’ happiness!” quips Cecilia.