Tulsi Lagna—the annual wedding is here

Danuska Da Gama I NT BUZZ

Tulsi Vivah or Tulsi Lagna is the ceremonial marriage of the Tulsi plant to the Hindu god Vishnu or his avatar Krishna. The auspicious days to hold the tulsi lagna at home, this year commenced from November 11 till November 14, which coincides with the full moon day (kartika poornima) of the Hindu calendar’s kartik month.

Considered a sacred plant, tulsi, is married to Lord Vishnu. While some regard it as a metamorphosis of Sita, wife of Rama, others identify this plant with Rukmini, wife of Krishna. There are still others who hold it as an embodiment of all the deities together.

It is quite common to find a tulsi vrundavan outside Hindu homes in Goa. While married ladies worship the plant every morning and light a lamp at dusk, it is on this day, that the wedding of the plant to Lord Vishnu is solemnised as it is believed that Tulsi is an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, who is the beloved of Lord Vishnu.

Noted folklorist and writer Pandurang Phaldesai tells us how the lagna or wedding is performed in Goa. He says, “The Tulsi plant is dressed up just like a bride. However, there are different ways of decorating/dressing the tulsi plant (navri or bride). While some use the inner part of the banana tree bark to make it look decorative, some tie toran and use fresh plants, wild fruits and flowers, etc. The image of Lord Vishnu too is well decorated and placed where the tulsi plant is.”

Priya Verlekar tells us that like most Goan Hindus, she buys the essentials that make up the groom (navro) from the market. “It consists of sugarcane, tamarind, marigold flowers all bound together,” she says. Generally two days prior to the wedding the markets are flooded with all these items required for the ceremony.

Just like how marriages are solemnised according to Hindu customs, here too the tulsi plant as a bride and ‘jino bodi’ as groom and sugarcane as the best man or ‘dhedo’ is solemnised with all marriage rituals like chanting of mantras – mangalashtakas and exchanging of garlands and the scared cloth placed between the tulsi plant and navro. This is performed by the bhat or priest in the evening at an auspicious muhurat amidst a gathering of family and neighbours who stand around the tulsi vrundavan and throw rice and saying ‘swaha’, as the marriage gets solemnised.

Phaldesai says that an important aspect which used to be followed and is more important is deeparadhana i.e. the area around the tulsi vrundavan is lit up with diyas. “The diyas in earlier days were wick bundles illuminated keeping it on cow dung which were allowed to burn out completely,” says Phaldesai.

Talking about traditions followed in Goa, Priya tells us that some families send ‘vazhe’ to their married daughter’s homes, consisting of sweets and the jodvi (wick bundles) used to perform arti, which have to be lit by the married daughters before the tulsi praying for the long life of their husbands. The pooja that is to be performed is done by the eldest member in the family.

After the marriage, puffed rice, amla, raw tamarind, and sugarcane are distributed among those present. “This is also symbolic as it marks the end of the monsoon, and that these fruits are available during this time,” says Phaldesai. He adds that on the night of the wedding various preparations of fov or beaten rice are prepared at home and relished.

For Hindus, the tulsi lagna is an important ritual as it is only after this day that weddings can take place as per Hindu traditions. However, Phaldesai tells us that while earlier it would be followed very strictly, now there are several relaxations and there are exceptions when weddings take place before the lagna.

Please like & share: