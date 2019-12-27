TTAG urges Goans to refrain from ‘disruptive’ activities

Panaji: Fearing disturbance in the state on account of the Mhadei water diversion issue, the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG), on Thursday, sought stability so as to not affect the tourism activities adversely.

The representative body of the tourism and hospitality industry urged Goans to refrain from any disruptive activities because of the Madhei issue in view of the declining tourism in the state.

Savio Messias, president, TTAG, said that, “We do understand that the Madhei issue is serious one which needs to be settled expeditiously, and we are equally concerned about it. But it should not be at the cost of destroying tourism in our state.”

“Tourism is declining and in the garb of solving the Madhei issue, we should not be seen as responsible for destruction of tourism in Goa,” said the TTAG president, who appealed to all Goans not to make any statements or hold any press conferences which will dissuade the tourists from visiting the state and deprive the locals involved in tourism from earning their livelihood.

“In correcting or objecting to one wrong we cannot do another wrong. We need to be positive rather than negative in our approach,” said the statement issued by Messias.

After the Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, told Karnataka government that it can start work on the Kalsa-Bhanduri nullah project that will divert water from the Mhadei river, local organizations like the Progressive Front of Goa said that it will launch agitations throughout the state on December 31, which is the peak day for tourism.

Lakhs of tourists visit the state on December 31 to celebrate the year end and the day is busiest for the tourism industry, said the TTAG.