TTAG meet discusses service tax, taxi issues

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The TTAG held its first general body meeting under the presidentship of Savio Messias in the city. The meeting was attended by Minister for Tourism Dilip Parulekar, GTDC chairman Nilesh Cabral, GTDC MD Nikhil Desai and director of tourism Sanjeev Dessai besides the members of the organisation.

Messias briefed the members on the initiatives taken by the TTAG such as garbage segregation, representations made to the state and central governments regarding various issues at the airport and immigration. The reduction in power tariff for hoteliers was explained and issues regarding service tax, private shacks and taxis were discussed.

The meeting was then thrown open to the members to have an interaction with the minister and tourism officials.

IPP Francisco Braganza briefed the members on the proposed changes to the by-laws while the secretary Guitry Velho proposed the vote of thanks.