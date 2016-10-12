Trump will be ‘dangerous,’ if elected: UN rights chief

GENEVA: The UN’s rights chief warned Wednesday that Donald Trump’s statements pointed to a “dangerous” figure emerging on the world stage if he won the US presidency.

At a press conference in Geneva, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said he was “not keen or intent on interfering in any political campaign.” But, he said, in light of the “unsettling” and “disturbing” comments from the US presidential candidate, it was only right to sound the alarm. “If Donald Trump is elected, on the basis of what he has said already, and unless that changes, I think that it is without any doubt that he would be dangerous from an international point of view,”

Zeid said.

He referred to Trump’s call to bring back interrogation techniques that legal experts say amount to torture. And, he said, Trump’s attacks on “vulnerable communities” such as Muslims, immigrants and minorities “suggest that they may well be deprived of their human rights.”

Last month, Zeid launched a scathing attack on populists such as Trump and Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders, calling for action to halt “demagogues and political fantasists.” He had also compared Trump to Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, France’s leader of the National Front Marine Le Pen, and leading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage. Those comments sparked a harsh reaction from Russia’s ambassador to the UN in New York Vitaly Churkin earlier this week.