Trump picks Nikki to be US envoy to UN

PTI

WASHINGTON

Nikki Haley was Wednesday named as US envoy to the United Nations (UN) by President-elect Donald Trump, as she scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian-American to be appointed to a cabinet-level post in any US administration.

“Governor Haley has a proven track record of bringing people together regardless of background or party affiliation to move critical policies forward for the betterment of her state and our country,” Trump said, referring to his former critic with whom he had sparred bitterly during the campaign.

Forty four-year-old daughter of Indian immigrants from Punjab, Haley is the first woman tapped by Trump for a top-level administration post during his transition to the White House.

“She is also a proven dealmaker, and we look to be making plenty of deals. She will be a great leader representing us on the world stage,” Trump said, announcing the South Carolina governor Haley’s name as next US envoy to the United Nations.

The presidential transition team said this would be a cabinet-level position in the Trump-Pence Administration.

The cabinet position would require confirmation by the Senate. If confirmed by the Senate, Haley would be the first Indian-American to be appointed to a cabinet-level position in any presidential administration.

Commenting on her nomination to the key post, Haley said she would be happy to represent America at the UN. “I was moved to accept this new assignment for two reasons. The first is a sense of duty,” Haley said. “When the President believes you have a major contribution to make to the welfare of our nation, and to our nation’s standing in the world, that is a calling that is important to heed,” she said. “The second is a satisfaction with all that we have achieved in our state in the last six years and the knowledge that we are on a very strong footing,” Haley said, adding that she will remain South Carolina Governor until the US Senate acts affirmatively on her nomination.

Haley, a Republican, said this month’s elections have brought exciting changes to America.

Haley’s nomination is a turning point for the Indian-American community, which is increasingly playing greater role in American politics.