Trump, Modi to meet in Japan

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday agreed to meet at the G-20 Summit in Japan next month as both the leaders pledged to further strengthen the US-India strategic partnership and build on the achievements of the last two years. Trump telephoned Modi to congratulate him on the historic electoral victory in the Lok Sabha polls, the White House said. “The leaders look forward to seeing one another at the G-20 Summit in Osaka, where the US, India, and Japan will hold a trilateral meeting to pursue their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the White House said. PTI

The G-20 Summit meeting is slated for June 28 and 29. China is flexing its muscles in the South China Sea (SCS) which serves as a passage for annual trade worth USD 3.5 trillion. The US and China are locked in a tussle for the commercial control of the SCS. PTI