Trump condemns Indian techie’s killing

WASHINGTON: Breaking his silence, US President Donald Trump Wednesday condemned as “evil” and “hate” the fatal Kansas shooting in which an Indian techie was killed. “Recent threats targeting Jewish Community Centers and vandalism of Jewish cemeteries, as well as last week’s shooting in Kansas City, remind us that while we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms,” Trump said in his first address to the joint session of US Congress. Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, was killed and Alok Madasani, another Indian of the same age, injured in the shooting by navy veteran Adam Purinton, who yelled “terrorist” and “get out of my country” before opening fire on them. The two work for technology firm Garmin. PTI

