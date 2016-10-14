Trump campaign rocked by new allegations of sexual misconduct

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s fragile campaign has been hit by fresh allegations of inappropriate behaviour with two more women alleging that he made unwanted sexual advances and groped them, even as the Republican presidential candidate dismissed it as “lies” and a media plot against him.

Joining the increasing list of women accusing Trump of sexual misconduct, Summer Zervos, a former contestant of the reality TV show “The Apprentice”, alleged that the Republican presidential candidate made unwanted sexual advances and groped her in 2007.

“Lies, lies, lies,” Trump asserted at a rally last night in Greensboro, North Carolina, referring to sexual misconduct allegations reported by the New York Times and other media.

Trump also hit out at Jessica Leeds, who told The New York Times that he groped and kissed her as they sat next to each other on a plane in the 1980s.

“Believe me, she would not be my first choice, that I can tell you,” Trump said.

At a news conference in Los Angeles, Zervos alleged that the incident took place after she was eliminated from “The Apprentice” show Season 5 and approached Trump for work at one of his golf courses.

Zervos alleged that after an initial uncomfortable meeting in which he kissed her, Trump called Zervos when he came to Los Angeles and asked her to meet him at a Beverly Hills Hotel, besides enquiring where she would like to have dinner.

Zervos alleged that it was then that Trump made unwanted sexual advances at her and groped her.

However, John Berry, a first cousin of Zervos said that the press conference by her was a publicity stunt as all these years she said nothing but praised Trump.

In a report published yesterday, Kristin Anderson told The Washington Post that Trump had groped her at a New York night spot in the early 1990s.

Trump appeared to reference the allegation at the North Carolina rally, saying, “One came out recently where I was sitting alone in some club. I really don’t sit alone that much. Honestly, folks, I don’t think I sit alone.” However, the Post said Anderson never said that Trump was alone.

Trump also denied the allegations made by Zervos, saying, “I vaguely remember Zervos as one of the many contestants on The Apprentice over the years. To be clear, I never met her at a hotel or greeted her inappropriately a decade ago.”

“That is not who I am as a person, and it is not how I’ve conducted my life. In fact, Zervos continued to contact me for help, emailing my office on April 14, 2016 asking that I visit her restaurant in California,” Trump said.