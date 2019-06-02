Trough to bring light rain over Goa

Panaji: A trough is likely to bring light rainfall over coastal regions at isolated places till June 5 bringing slight relief to people from the scorching heat.

The weather system over Karnataka at 1.5 to 2 km height resulting in cloud generation at the Karnataka border may bring in light rain at a few places in Goa.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy sky with maximum temperature to remain a notch below normal at 34 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature will be a notch above normal around 28 degree Celsius.

On Saturday, there was no large change in maximum and minimum temperatures. However, the maximum temperature was within normal range of around 34 degree Celsius while the night slightly became warmer with temperature remaining above normal.

The highest maximum temperature of 34℃ was recorded in Panaji and Marmugao and the lowest minimum temperature of 27℃ was recorded in Mormugao.

The weather department has recorded the highest ever temperature of May month on May 18 with the mercury touching 34.7 degrees Celsius. However, in April, the highest temperature was recorded for two days on April 15 and April 19 with temperature rising to 35.4 degrees Celsius.