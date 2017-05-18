GANAPATHI BHAT, AKOLA

United States (US) President Donald Trump is in the thick of things over two contentious issues, which have rocked the White House. First, the ‘Washington Post’ report on Trump sharing crucial classified security information from a close ally to Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak has stirred a hornet’s nest. Though Israel, which is said to be the ally, has expressed “full confidence” in Trump, the controversy is gaining momentum by each passing day. Trump has defended his action as “my right” citing security threats to countries, but experts have vouched for the fact that sharing “classified” information with a third country without the source country’s consent is unethical and untraditional. Second, Trump is in a fix over the James Comey revelations. Trump had removed his former national security advisor (NSA) Michael Flynn for lying about his meetings with the Russian Ambassador to the US. Former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey has gone on record that Trump had, on February 15, asked him to drop the FBI investigation into former NSA Michael Flynn, who was also facing investigation into his role of acting as a conduit for Trump and Russia in election campaign. Flynn is also in the dock for lying about getting payments from foreign sources. It is said Flynn has concrete materials on Trump-Russia campaign bonhomie that could spell trouble for Trump. Is that the reason why Trump asked Comey to “let this go; he is a good guy” in an obvious reference to Flynn? The US Chairman on Oversight and Government Reforms Jason Chaffetz’s letter to Acting FBI chief to see “all memoranda, notes, summary, recordings between Trump and Comey” has the potential to doom Trump. Where Trump will go from here is a point of interest because the “obstruction to justice” could be a serious reason for his impeachment as well. Moreover, President Trump’s nature of picking top advisors, and throwing them out at the slightest of pretext, has made sure the Trump administration will find it extremely tough to attract top talent. Two respected men, Colombia District Judge Merrick Gartland and US Senator John Cornyn are said to have turned down the offer of FBI directorship.