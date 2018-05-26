Tripartite pact signed on plastic waste disposal

PANAJI: A tripartite agreement to support sustainable plastic waste management practices was signed between the United Nations Development Programme, the Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd and the Goa Waste Management Corporation to replicate Bhopal model in the state for collection, processing and recycling of plastic waste.

Under the initiative, waste pickers will be mobilised for disposing of plastic waste, and at the same time efforts will be made to ensure better working conditions for waste pickers.

The programme was launched in the presence of Urban Development Minister Francis D’Souza; Christina Ruggiero, CEO, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd, and Marina Walter, country head at the UNDP.

The initiative will be first taken up in North Goa and subsequently extended to South Goa.

It is estimated that some 4-5 tonne of plastic will be collected daily under this project.

The garbage collectors, who will collect plastic waste from households, will get special identity cards so as to instil a sense of dignity in them. They will not only be given regular wages but also other benefits like medical insurance.

The waste pickers will be provided uniforms and other protective gears.

The tripartite agreement also aims at creating awareness on waste segregation and plastic recycling, setting up of recyclers for all seven types of plastic waste and augmentation of the plastic waste recycling infrastructure.

This partnership agreement is a result of the push given by the UNDP India and the Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd to support sustainable plastic waste management practices across 50 Indian cities while improving the socioeconomic conditions of waste pickers especially women.

Through this critical partnership, the aim is to better manage over 85,000 tonne of plastic waste per year and improve the lives of 37,500 waste pickers, or safaiimitras.

Stating that keeping the state clean is a collective effort, D’Souza said that combine attempts make waste management easy in any state. Every person generates waste but nobody cares for its proper disposal, he observed.

Speaking on the occasion, Walter said, “Through this initiative, we want to demonstrate sustainable plastic waste management practices that will encourage segregation, collection and recycling of plastic in consonance with the government of India’s Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, and the Swachh Bharat (Clean India) Mission.”

Managing director of the Goa Waste Management Corporation Sanjit Rodrigues in his keynote address said that it is a welcome initiative to establish circularity in plastic waste management and holds immense promise in tackling the plastic management issue in the state.

Talking about the united effort made to manage Bhopal’s waste, Imteyaz Ali, a Swachh Bharat crusader, said the mechanism developed with the support of municipal bodies to manage plastic waste in the cleanest cities of the country – Indore and Bhopal – will be replicated in Goa.