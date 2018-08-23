Trinity ground flooded with goals; TN enter quarters

DULER: Tamil Nadu girls had to work hard which finally resulted in outplaying Haryana 2-1 to enter the quarter finals of the Junior Girls National Football Championship, organised by GFA, played at Duler stadium on Wednesday.

TN having won by a huge margin against MP were stunned by their opponents who drew the first blood in the 3rd minute. A perfect low pass by Harayan medio Sushma to Asha Rani, whose strike ended up hitting the upright before entering the goal, 1-0.

The girls from the south went all out in search of the equaliser which they got in the half an hour mark, when Kavya collected a pass from Mariyammal and levelled it 1-1.

On crossing over, Haryana almost took the lead in the 52nd minute, but Renu’s shot from outside the edge of the box rebounded off the post.

In the 66th minute Tamil Nadu’s striker Mariyammal played one two with Priyadharshini S and after dribbling past Harayana stopper back Sharda placed the ball into the far corner of the goal making it 2-1.

In the closing stages of the match Harayan’s Renu came close twice to level terms, but TN keeper Devi D came up with some fine collections.

M’rashtra snatch win in dying minutes

In the match earlier in the morning, WIFA (Maharashtra) registered a solitary goal win over Punjab.

The Punjab outfit playing with two internationals, keeper Lovedeep Kaur and striker Manisha failed to get past their opponents.

In the 14th minute Manisha latched a 35-yard shot which was brilliantly fisted over the post by WIFA keeper Riya Tank.

WIFA scored their match winning goal in the 89th minute where Tricia Collaco collecting a ball from a goal mouth melee drilled a shot at the goal which hit the post and entered the nets, 1-0.