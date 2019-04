Two elderly women fell prey to 2 professional tricksters in Vasco on Thursday.The two got conned out of their gold ornaments and mangalsutras on the pretext of being given new sarees. Two vegetable vendors were approached by one Hindi -speaking middle-aged man early in the morning.He told them that he had opened a new shop in the Vasco market and it was his mother’s wish that he should offer two women a brand new saree.

