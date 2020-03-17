Tributes paid to Manohar Parrikar on first death anniversary

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant led the state in paying tributes to former Defence Minister and ex-Chief Minister of Goa the late Manohar Parrikar on the occasion of his first death anniversary at the site of costruction of Manohar Parrikar Smriti Stal, Miramar.

Minister for PWD Deepak Pauskar, Minister for Revenue Jennifer Monserrate, Minister for Water Resources Filipe Nery Rodrigues, Panaji MLA Atanasio Monserrate, Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardessai, Mayor of Corporation of City of Panaji Uday Madkaikar, Advocate General Devidas Pangam, Chief Secretary Parimal Rai IAS, Collector, North Goa R Menaka IAS, Chairman of EDC Sadanand Shet Tanavade, secretaries to government, other senior government officers and family members of late Parrikar were present on the occasion.

MARGAO: People from all walks of life paid rich tributes to late Manohar Parrikar with various functions held across the state including in Margao and Quepem.

Hundreds of people paid floral tributes at the portrait of late Parrikar at a special function organised in the BJP district headquarters.

Several leaders of BJP paid tributes to the former chief minister as the programme was curtailed in view of the coronavirus advisory.

Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar along with people of the constituency paid tributes to late Parrikar at the former’s residence in Betul, Quepem.

Kavlekar said, “Parrikar was a great visionary and a thinker. Even though it’s a year since he passed away he continues to live in the hearts of Goans through the works he has done for the state.”

CANACONA: Canacona MLA and Deputy Speaker Isidore Fernandes as well as other prominent BJP leaders from Canacona paid tributes to the late Manohar Parrikar at Sristhal panchayat hall on Tuesday.

During the function, tributes were paid to his legacy and a portrait of late Manohar Parrikar was garlanded by deputy Speaker Isidore Fernandes.

Amongst those present were former minister Ramesh Tawadkar, former Canacona MLA Vijay Pai Khot, Canacona Municipality chairperson Nitu Desai, BJP office bearers Pankaj Naikgaonkar, Mahesh Naik, Suraj Naikgaonkar and Shubam Komarpant.

The speakers during the function praised Parrikar for being an effective and instrumental leader who had always the interests of public as top priority.

VASCO: Minister for Transport Mauvin Godinho on Tuesday said that the former Chief Minister the late Manohar Parrikar was a visionary leader and played a key role in making Goa a progressive state in terms of bringing in developmental and infrastructure works.

Godinho was addressing party workers during a low-profile function while paying tributes to late Parrikar on the occasion of the latter’s first death anniversary at BJP office at New-Vaddem in Dabolim.