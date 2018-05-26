Tribute to ‘Chandni’ on wheels

To pay homage to Bollywood’s diva, the late Indian actress, Sridevi, Pune-based Bhavana Varma, Tonu Sojatia and Paridhi Bhati, diehard fans of the actress have done something out of the box to express their love.

On display at the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) till May 27 is a car designed and modified by the trio. Tonu, an engineer-turned-photographer designed the vinyl that has been pasted on the Honda City as a ‘gesture of love’ to the deceased actress. It has movie cut-outs and dialogues attributed to Sridevi in some of her movies. The trio decided on a common theme and have depicted various moods of Sridevi such as love, anger, innocence and dance.

The vehicle also sports corresponding images from about 10 of her films in various languages like Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil to name a few. “The car covers Sridevi’s journey in the film industry from the age of 3 to her last film ‘Mom’. We also want to give out a social message to people, “‘Stop blaming the victim, no means no’,” says Tonu, quoting Sridevi’s character Devki Sabharwal in her last movie Mom, for which she won the national award posthumously.

The car has been titled ‘Flying BhaToPa’ named after the three ladies who designed it. They believe that Sridevi was not just a fine actor but also a loving mother. “We started working on this idea about a month back and soon after we decided to hit the street to spread the message,” says Paridhi adding that Sridevi’s entire life has been inspiring.

Tonu reveals that so far people’s response to their initiative has been remarkable. “People are aware that we are on the streets to pay tribute to this legendry actress and to spread a special message,” says Tonu adding that it feels great to receive such a warm reaction.

Earlier they also visited Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Janhvi at their home in Andheri, where the three were invited for tea and had a ‘darshan’ of their car.

(The car will be on public display at ESG, Panaji till May 27.)