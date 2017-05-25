Tribal leaders, who lost lives in Bali riot, remembered

PONDA: Tribal people in the state should always remember sacrifices of Manguesh Gaonkar and Deelip Velip, who worked selflessly for the welfare of the tribal people in the state and lost their lives while striving to bring about a change. Their efforts should not go in vain and entire tribal people in the state should take inspiration from them and work selflessly for the betterment of the society, urged Tribal Welfare Minister Govind Gaude on Thursday. Gaude was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the ‘Prerana Din’ programme at Kala Mandir, Ponda.

The Department of Tribal Welfare in association with United Tribal Association observed ‘Prerana Din’ to pay tributes to the two tribal youth leaders, who lost their lives on May 25, 2011 for fulfilling the demands of Scheduled Tribe community in the state.

It was the first time in the last six year that this programme is organised in association with Goa government by UTAA.

The function was held at Rajiv Gandhi Kala Mandir, Ponda which was attended by Minister for Social Welfare Pandurang Madkaikar, Minister for Tribal Welfare Govind Gaude, MLA Prasad Gaonkar, UTAA president Prakash Velip, Social Welfare secretary RS Reddy, assistant director Sudhesh Gaude, Anant Shirvaikar, Durgadas Gaonkar, and others.

Prakash Velip on the occasion said that reservation for tribals in the state assembly was the main demand among the 12 other demands put forward by UTTA from the beginning. And to pay tribute to both the youth leaders who lost their lives, UTTA will make sure that the demand for reservation will be fulfilled.

On the occasion, assistant director of Social Welfare Sudhesh Gaude spoke on the life of Manguesh Gaonkar while Durgadas Gaonkar spoke on the life of Deelip Velip. The function was attended by a large number of people from various parts of the state.