Triathlon event Ironman to take place in Goa

Team B&C | NT

Goa will soon be host to Ironman 70.3, a triathlon event organised by Yoska, a Bengaluru based, fit-tech company. The Ironman series is the largest participation sports platform in the world with more than 680,000 participants. The series involve swimming in open water, cycling and running all done sequentially.

Founders of Yoska, Deepak Raj and Rudra Prasad Nanjundappa, announced the sports event which is planned on October 20 2019. Ironman world champion Pete Jacobs, who is the event ambassador said, “I have seen the growth of triathlon in other countries where Ironman events started and influenced the nation to get interested in their personal fitness and improve their life in many ways.” Multiple time champion Jaimielle Jacobs, who is the women brand ambassador said “I am so grateful to be here and looking forward to seeing the growth in women participation.”

Ironman which started with a single event in 1978 has grown to become a global sensation with more than 230 events across 53 countries. The competition athletes from around the world embrace challenges and celebrate leading healthy and goal-oriented lifestyles.

Geoff Meyer, managing director, Ironman Asia said, “We’ve seen a constant upward trend in the participation of Indian athletes in our races all over the world. The Goa competition is designed specially to quench the thirst for endurance sport events among athletes.”