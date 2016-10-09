Treating sewage: 3 Mapusa hoteliers show the way

zRPITA SRIVASTAVA | NT

MAPUSA: With a vision to seek a permanent solution to the discharge of sewage waste, three hoteliers from Mapusa, whose hotels are located in the town’s municipal market area, have come together and installed a bio-digester tank, which will not only stop the flow of untreated waste water into public drains but also help in stopping the contamination of groundwater. The entire cost of the project will be borne by the hotel owners.

In Mapusa municipal market, one of the major issues faced by the hotel and restaurant owners is the lack of a soak pit for their eateries for discharge of waste and untreated water. As a result, the hoteliers discharge everything into the drains. Hotels located next to the main nullah in the market discharge their sewage directly into the nullah.

Due to this discharge of waste water, the drains get choked resulting in unhygienic condition around the restaurants. Both, the Mapusa municipal council (MMC) officials and the hoteliers are aware of the situation, but no proper measures are being taken.

Owners of three hotels – Café Corner, Hotel Shantadurga and Café Aurora – have now decided to opt for a permanent solution and installed an eco-friendly bio-digester tank, which apart from solving the issue of sewage waste will also set an example to the other hoteliers to take up similar projects.

Kleen Loos Private Limited is the Mumbai-based company, which is executing the work of installing the bio-digester tank and constructing bio-toilets for the three hotels in the market at a cost of Rs 4 lakh. The company has already executed similar projects in the state in Margao and Canacona.

The bio-digester has three tanks of 4,000-litre capacity each for the respective hotels to manage their untreated waste water. Once the tanks are connected, micro bacteria will be introduced which will break down and degrade the FOG (fat, oil and grease waste) volumes rapidly leading to the removal of clogs and reduction in the volume of septic sludge and the clean water will later be released into the drains.

Informing about the bio-digester, Kleen Loos Pvt Ltd founder and director Prince Pulical said, “This is an eco-friendly technology, which was introduced by DRD department and is being used globally. Under this project, we will introduce micro bacteria, which will degrade various elements of discharged waste along with untreated water and result in odour-free clean water, which can be reused for other purposes like watering of plants.”

He said, “We are in a situation where the contamination level of groundwater is high as all untreated sewage waste ends up into water bodies. Hence, there is a need to have a solution wherein not only is our problem solved but it should also be eco-friendly. This bio-digester project can set an example to the people of Mapusa, as it is one-time investment and requires no maintenance. Once the bacteria is introduced, it multiples.”

When contacted, one of the hoteliers Salil Shirodkar, owner of Café Corner, said, “Our hotel is almost 40-50 years old and the municipality had not provided a soak pit due to which we had to face various issues during renewal of licence. Since new rules have been framed according to which a soak pit is compulsory, we three hotel owners have decided to come together and go in for a bio-digester tank.”

“Municipality has constructed the base and tanks of total capacity of 12,000 litres were purchased by us. Other costs will also be shared amongst the three of us,” he said and added that the three of them have also decided to construct bio-toilets for the staff of the three hotels.