Travails Of A Train Traveller

PACHU MENON, MARGAO

AS an avid traveller who prefers the common man’s mode of transport as the most convenient way to commute within the country, it does come as a rude shock that despite an existence that spans more than a century, the Indian Railways fails to realise that nothing is too much when it comes to easing the travelling woes of the general public. Upgrading trains and stations with a regularity that sends across messages of the earnest attempts by authorities to bring about modernisation in its workings, the Railways forget that unless these efforts are complimented by proper upkeep and maintenance at ‘ground zero’ such attempts will only turn into matters of criticism, as it is happening now. Let us first realise that as the preferred mode of travelling of a quintessential Indian, the ‘national carrier’ over the years has virtually metamorphosed into a level that in no way makes any pretensions of the type of ‘clientele’ it is accustomed to. The innovations that have been coming in with the changing digital times that has the nation’s technocrat Railway Minister using every conceivable ‘modulation’ that engineering technology has to offer, is hardly deserving of a department that has all along shown a distinct revulsion for shedding it’s highly hailed ‘pro-aam aadmi’ tag. Maybe that explains the reason why passengers travelling by AC are the most harried lot with their bogies either linked close to the engine or at the extreme end, having no quick access to the sheltered platforms and left to bear the vagaries of the weather – presumably for having paid more to travel in comfort! Although the Comptroller and Auditor General has hit out at Indian Railways for serving food unfit for human consumption, the absence of pantry-cars in many long-distance trains is definitely a matter of worry for commuters who then have to depend on the local vendors supplying food on the platforms. With the CAG also having criticised the Railways over cleanliness and management of linen, suggesting a mechanism to be put in place to ensure strict compliance to norms, it is more than obvious that Indian Railways is yet to get over its ‘infantile stage’. The ‘epidemic’ of accidents that has become a regular feature with the Indian Railways is another aspect of safe travelling that has been receiving a lot of attention these days. And the perennial ‘delays’ that has epitomised the debased time-management of the Railways!