TRAU brush aside Indian Arrows

MINOO FERNANDES | NT

Vasco: A 45th minute strike by Ngangbam Naocha Singh and a goal by Princewill Emeka in the 79th minute was enough for Tiddim Road Athletic Union to register a well deserved 2-0 win against Indian Arrows in the I-League match played at Tilak Maidan, Vasco on Sunday.

TRAU went into the lead following a flag kick just two minutes before add-on time of the first half when striker Ngangbam Naocha Singh headed past a bewildered Indian Arrows keeper Jongte. TRAU buttressed their lead through Prince Emeka who let go a grounder off a neat pass from substitute Lalshram Premjit Singh in the 79th minute.

Both teams played the match on a hot pace and the ball rolled on from one end to the other for the first fifteen minutes but thereafter TRAU began to stitch good moves and had at least three good tries at the rival goal, which however were off the mark.

TRAU created a great move in the 12th minute which saw medio Wahengbam Angousan Luwang accelerating into the box and letting go a fierce left footer which hit a rival defender and moved off the target.

As the match progressed Arrow’s defender Akash Mishra overlapped and sped on the left flank to send a great pass to captain Vikram Pratap Singh who miscued his effort from six-yard box in the 19th minute.

In the very next minute TRAU almost found the mark on a counter foray but the low shot, with a lot of pace in it, unleashed by striker Khundongbam Krishnananda Singh was smartly parried away by the Indian Arrows keeper Jongte for an abortive flag kick.

Displaying calm and composure, TRAU defenders repelled most of the Indian Arrows attacks with ease, while the Indian Arrows defence looked to be at sixes and sevens when the rival team came charging in, but somehow managed

to survive.

Slowly TRAU began to assert themselves and almost found the mark in the 35th minute of play when Princewill beat Indian Arrow’s defender Bikash Yumnam and unleashed a powerful shot which missed the mark narrowly.

TRAU forced a flag kick in the 45th minute which Wahengbam brilliantly floated to unmarked striker Ngangbam Naocha Singh who rose high to nod the ball to the far corner of Indian Arrows nets to take the lead just two minutes before the add-on time in the first half of play.

TRAU who were initially losing hold on the match in first half of play, dominated the second session and constantly were on the prowl to inflate their lead.

Striker Ngangbam thrice tried to find the mark but the Arrows defence somehow managed to snatch the ball from his feet right at the time of striking into the goal.

The Indian Arrows found it difficult to cope with the much physically strong TRAU team even as some stray moves were created by Arrows team to try and find the mark but in vain.

The proceedings in the second session changed drastically with both teams preferring to play a slow game and did not really display urgency to find the mark.

TRAU appeared to be content with 1-0 lead, while Arrows looked happy to defend and preventing their citadel from falling down further on but could not do so as Princewill Emeka scored in the 79th minute with a stiff grounder to beat the Arrows keeper from six yard box.

With this win, TRAU has collected eight points from seven matches while Indian Arrows stay on four points from seven outings.