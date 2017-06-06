Transport dept wants CCTV cameras installed at accident-prone zones

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The transport department has decided to propose installation of CCTV cameras at accident-prone zones, identified across the state by the road engineering cell of PWD.

The proposal to install the CCTV cameras, that is aimed at putting a check on traffic rule violations, will be placed before the road safety council, headed by the transport minister. The CCTV cameras will capture the vehicles’ licence plate number, and the same will be keyed into the system’s database.

The transport department will then send challans using postal service to vehicle owners based on the images captured through the cameras. There are 70 spots on the roads in the state, which are highly prone to accidents.

A joint survey, conducted by the health department, PWD and police department has identified the spots. The department is also planning to introduce a new portal, within six months to provide quick delivery of smart card-based driving licence and vehicle registration certificate as well as to issue challans within 48 hours. The designing of the service portal has been entrusted to Goa Electronics Ltd and the postal department will also be roped in for quick delivery service.

Though licence-seekers will now be free to apply at any RTO; they will need to complete all formalities – like the driving test for learners’ licence, payment of fees, final road test for permanent licence and printing of the smart card – at the same RTO on the same day. The driving licence will subsequently be delivered through a courier service to the applicant’s permanent address.

According to the transport department, smart cards for new registration of vehicles are supposed to be issued in 7 days. However, most of the applicants get their smart cards-based driving licence or other documents after a fortnight. It also takes months to deliver RC for new vehicles.

Presently, after data feeding (about vehicle and its owner) is done, verification and spell check are carried out, said an official adding this consumes a lot of time and delay in delivering the service on time.

Now, the work of feeding the data will be entrusted to the vehicle dealers, and later the authority will make a countercheck, which would not only reduce the time but also help deliver the smart cards to the postman by 5 pm to be delivered to the applicant the very next day, the official added.