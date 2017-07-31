Transport dept to dispatch RC via speed post

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Now, vehicle buyers will no more have to do the rounds of the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to get their vehicle registration certificate (RC). Starting Tuesday, the transport department will start dispatching RCs right at your doorsteps via speed post.

Usually an applicant gets an RC a week after applying for it. But now, one will get the same via post in around two days. The department has tied up with India Post to ensure speedy dispatch of smart card RC via post. This will not only provide hassle-free service to the applicants, but also help deliver the important document safely without much formality.

The applicants will only have to pay an additional Rs 30 to receive their smart cards at their homes. It is set to benefit around 5,000 people a month.

The move assumes significance as over 70,000 RCs are issued in the state annually. Of these, around 50,000 are issued against new cars including those under ‘transfer of ownership’ or on resale of used cars. Besides, approximately 20,000 RCs are issued to two-wheeler owners.

The transport department officials claim that almost 90 per cent of applicants who apply for the RC come through the car/bike agency from whom they buy their vehicles as a result licencing officers engage in corrupt practices with the car or bike dealers and give preference to those who shell out more money.

According to officials in the transport department, the new initiative will not only make things easier for the vehicle owner, but eliminate corruption as well. “This system would remove the scope of malpractices between the dealers and the licencing officers as all documents will collectively reach for dispatch and there will be no preference given to anybody. Vehicle owners will also get alerts through SMS about the status of their RC,” a transport official said.

The official said that after printing of registration cards, the document will be delivered to the post office on the same day and within a day or two, these will reach the applicant’s doorstep.

Apart from this, the process of transfer of ownership of vehicles will also get simplified with the transport department starting the process through GEL to upgrade the existing online portal for the same.