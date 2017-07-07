Transport dept suspends 240 driving licences

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The transport department has suspended a large number of driving licences of people found either talking on phone while driving a car or riding a two-wheeler and those found to be drinking and driving.

In the last three months, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has suspended the driving licences of around 240 vehicle owners in the state for flouting the traffic norms, mainly talking on phone while driving and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The decision to suspend the licence is taken by the authorities after serving notice on an offender and hearing him or her out over not following the traffic rules. If the offenders fail to provide satisfactory reply, the department suspends the driving licence for three months.

Official sources said that in the last three months, the department has suspended driving licences of around 102 people for talking on phone while driving a vehicle. Around 96 vehicle owners’ licences were suspended for drunk driving. A total of 21 licences were suspended for carrying passengers in goods carriage, while there were four cases of red light jumping on the state’s roads.

Around 806 motorists have lost their driving licences since October last year for violations ranging from overspeeding and drunk driving to talking on mobile phone while driving, carrying passengers in goods carriages, overloading in goods carriages and jumping traffic signals.

“All these licences were suspended for at least three months. These motorists are debarred from driving and will be treated as persons without a driving licence for that period,” an official said.

While the provision for suspension of the licences was always there in the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, strict implementation began only after the Supreme Court’s committee on road safety directed the states and Union territories to suspend the licences of those violating the traffic rules.

Formed by the apex court on the basis of public interest litigation in April 2014, the committee aims at measuring and monitoring the implementation of road safety laws in the country.