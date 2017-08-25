Transport dept cries out for vehicles

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The transport department has been at the receiving end of the financial crunch of the state government, as the government has shot down the department’s proposal for procuring new vehicles for official and enforcement purposes.

The department had sent a proposal to the government for buying a few vehicles for the department for official as well as enforcement purposes. The proposal has been rejected by the government asking the department to hire registered taxis on contract basis.

The department has seven vehicles which were purchased in 2013 at the total cost of Rs 41.34 lakh. However, only one vehicle each was given to the enforcement wing in both the districts making it difficult for the department to enforce law.

The department has also fixed monthly targets office-wise to check vehicles and impose fine for violations.

There are 12 RTO offices in the state: RTO offices in Panaji, Mapusa, Bicholim and Ponda have been given vehicles. But the other offices either have very few vehicles or they don’t have any vehicle at all.

This piquant situation may throw cold water on the proposal to procure two new state-of-the-art interceptor vehicles worth Rs 35 lakh each to intensify watch on vehicle movements.

The existing interceptor vehicles have been condemned, and are unserviceable. Sources said that financial wellbeing of the state has not been good, and hence the department has to make do with hiring vehicles.

“We have written to the tourism department to provide quotations for hiring cars on daily basis,” the sources said.

The transport department had earned revenue of Rs 23597.33 lakh in the last fiscal which was about 5 per cent more than its earnings in the 2015-16 financial years. However, this year till June the department has earned Rs 8454.95 lakh.

Since 2014, the department has incurred expenditure of Rs.24.00 crore on construction of new bus stands at Marcel, Pernem, Mormugao and Sankhali.

It spent Rs 34.22 lakh on opening and closing ceremony of road safety week, advertisements and other miscellaneous expenses in the last three fiscals.