Transport dept awaits govt nod to implement high security registration plate project

PANAJI: The transport department is awaiting the state government’s approval to implement the high security registration plate (HSRP) project in the state.

The department has moved the file marking it as most immediate matter to the government explaining in a chronological order the reasons for delay in the implementation.

This comes after the state government repeatedly missed the deadlines set by the apex court and faced contempt of court in the matter even five years after the apex court issued an order asking all states to implement the HSRP project in the state.

The main purpose of HSRPs is to link a vehicle to its owner and put all of them on a common database. It is also vital in identifying duplicate number plates and fake licences. Non-implementation would mean a lot of violators will go scot-free, and unregistered vehicles will not be identified.

The central order in 2001 set specific standards for manufacturers and suppliers after amending the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 (rule 50), and came into effect on September 28, 2001. Senior government officers said the process to implement the project was initiated, which involved supplying number plates bearing a patented chromium hologram and embossed registration numbers. The process was then challenged before the high court which has been disposed off.

“The state government has intimated the court that a new criterion was under preparation and fresh bids will be called. The petition was dismissed. Since the model code of conduct is imposed in the state no decision can be taken. However, this will be for the fourth time that the government would be refloating a tender to select an agency for installing high security registration plates,” a senior official said.

The state government led by Congress had issued a tender for manufacturing and supplying these plates for the first time in June 2006, and financial bids were opened in 2008 and the contract was signed with M/s Shimnit Utsch India Pvt Ltd but it got cancelled in 2011 as BJP, the then opposition party, alleged fraud over selection.

The government-appointed Goa state works advisory board, headed by the chief secretary, had pointed to several irregularities in the award of the contract to Shimnit Utsch and recommended that the government should terminate the contract.

Though a fresh tender was floated subsequently, it was also cancelled on technical ground. When BJP-led government came to power in March 2012, a third time tender was issued calling bids but again it had to be cancelled as it received just two bids-one from Celex Technology Pvt Ltd, and another from Utsav Safety System.

It was then decided to give a span of two years for all existing vehicles to upgrade to HSRP implementation of licence plates. The procedure to be followed for the upgradation is collecting an application form from the RTO offices and a payment of Rs 550 for two-wheelers and Rs 1200 for four-wheelers.