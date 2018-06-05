Transport aggregators will have to follow guidelines

NT NETWORK

Now a private player planning to start app-based commercial transport services such as taxis or any other public transportation will have to strictly follow guidelines of the transport department.

The department will frame operational guidelines by June-end for transportation technology aggregators and cab-hailing apps on fares, safety standards and driver regulation.

The move has been aimed at bringing in a regulatory framework for ride-hailing app services.

The guidelines will be also covering other aspects such as maximum fare pricing per km, ride sharing, fuel norms and fare calculation.

The state transport authority has been preparing guidelines to bring about complete clarity in operations of public transport aggregators.

“We want good, competitive and regulated public transport aggregators. We don’t want fly-by-night operators. We will put regulations with objective to give fair trade and services to users. We are now studying the guidelines of seven other states and will consider the best suitable for us,” said a senior transport official.

The move comes on the heels of growing interest among private transport aggregators in launching ride-hailing app services in the state.

CCP corporator and businessman Rahul Lotlikar has advertised in newspapers over launching of an app-based public transport services, which may start operating sooner than the government-based Goa Electronics Limited app.

The government app has hit technical glitches.

The transport department has received only one application for the permission to start app-based ride-hailing services in the state. But the department will start allowing private players only after the guidelines are finalised.

It is pertinent to note here that the Union ministry of road transport and highways has already issued draft national guidelines on transportation aggregators, and it is likely that these guidelines will become mandatory for all states after the clearance of the motor vehicles (amendment) bill 2016.

The draft guidelines stipulate that the conditions put for the app-based taxis would be applicable to taxis operating under the aggregators.

The fares will be charged on the basis of the aggregator’s app.

The recommendations also necessitate taxi aggregators to establish physical presence in the respective state of operations, provide a grievance redressal mechanism, and have emergency response centre to handle SOS alerts by passengers.

It also recommended for seat-sharing mechanisms on aggregator-based taxis with the express consent of passengers.

It further said the states should promote bike sharing and e-rickshaws for last-mile connectivity.